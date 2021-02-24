Top StoriesRegional

Himanta Inaugurates Hojai Civil Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Hojai Civil Hospital in Assam on Tuesday.

Built at a cost of Rs 27.36 crore, the hospital is equipped with all medical facilities that are expected.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by MLA Siladitya Dev, Shibu Misra and other dignitaries along with a massive crowd.

“Inaugurated Hojai Civil Hospital in presence of MLAs Siladitya Dev & @SibuMisra.
The facility built at Rs 27.36 cr is equipped for all essential medical facilities and is an important step forward in GoA’s efforts to take healthcare services to the last mile. #AssamCares,” tweeted Sarma.

