Himanta interacts with Assam returnee students

This morning at 5 am (Monday), Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had interacted with the 391 students who have returned from Kota, Rajasthan at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati along with MoS Health Pijush Hazarika.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the stranded Assam students returned to their home state on Sunday night. According to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the students will remain under 14-days quarantine to ensure safety.

The Health Minister had received the students in the wee hours of Monday and ensured smooth shifting at Sarusajai Sports Complex.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma stated that he taught them the norms of 14 day mandatory quarantine which they need to observe now after a long journey to Assam.

“Returning to home state feels great. We were taken care of. The government has done a lot for us. We thank them”, the students said.