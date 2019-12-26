Himanta Involved in Manabendra Murder Case: PK Mahanta

Reacting on Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement of having involved in the secret killings, former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta said that the present minister was suspended from All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) as he was involved in the murder of one Manabendra Sarma.

Addressing a press conference, Mahanta alleged that Sarma killed Manabendra with the help of ULFA and to save himself he sought help from the then chief minister Hiteswar Saikia.

Talking about the involvement in the secret killing, Mahanta said that the Gauhati High Court has given him a clean sheet.

Mahanta further stated that Sarma betrayed AASU and took help from ULFA. He betrayed Congress and will now betray BJP as well.

