Himanta, Pijush visit Potato Godown in Changsari

Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with MOS Health Pijush Hazarika on Friday paid a visit to the potato godown in Guwahati’s Changsari area, which has already been declared as a containment zone.

Mungru Sahani, a COVID-19 patient in Guwahati used to work there. Swabs of the workers who worked with Mungru have already been collected, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The first patient of Fancy Bazaar had a contact history with Changsari Aloo Godam area. The Godam was subsequently declared a containment zone.



Along with @Pijush_hazarika and DC inspected the area to ensure that appropriate restrictions are in place here. pic.twitter.com/lSBTULotKQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2020

15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kamrup Metro on Wednesday. All are related to patient from Guwahati’s Fancy Bazaar, who tested positive recently, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Mungru Sahani, staying at Fancy Bazar’s Rajkamal Hotel had tested positive for COVID-19 following which, the boundary encircling the hotel was declared Containment Zone including MG Road in the north, Tarun Ram Phukan Road in the south, SACB Road in the east and the MS Road in the west.