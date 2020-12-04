Himanta Takes Part In Bicycle Rally In Baksa

Top StoriesRegional

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took part in a cycle rally in Baksa district as part of his campaign for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The rally, which saw hundreds of party workers and BJP supporters, started from Barsimlaguri and covered Merkuchi and Devachara. He later addressed a huge crowd at Barsimluguri and Nikicha Dihira in the district.

In the BTC elections, the UPPL is contesting in all the 40 seats, while BPF in 37 seats, GSP 35, BJP 26, Congress 13, and AIUDF 7.

The polls will take place in all four districts. While Udalguri (10 seats) and Baksa (11 seats) will vote on December 7, Kokrajhar and Chirang will vote on December 10. The voting will take place from 7.30 AM to 4.30 PM

