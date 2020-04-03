Himanta visits COVID-19 patients in Golaghat

VideoRegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Himanta visits COVID-19 patients in Golaghat
0

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited the Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat to enquire about the health condition of the eight Coronavirus positive patients from the district. The eight COVID-19 positive patients from the district were admitted to the hospital.

Minister Sarma also reviewed the preparations for the diagnosis and treatment of the patients and asked the doctors to provide the best possible care to the patients. He further chaired a meeting with the officials of district administration at Golaghat Circuit House.

It may be mentioned here that a total of 16 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State so far and all of them were the attendees of the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Anti-CAA protests Should Continue: KMSS

Regional

Pay hefty amount for violation of traffic rules

Regional

Sandalwood Smugglers Nabbed in Manipur

Top Stories

Panel on Clause 6 expected to submit report on Feb 21

National

Fake calls to HC judges in CJI Gogoi’s voice

National

PM Modi’s conversation with Assam tribal women villagers through video…

Comments
Loading...