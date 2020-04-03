Himanta visits COVID-19 patients in Golaghat

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited the Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat to enquire about the health condition of the eight Coronavirus positive patients from the district. The eight COVID-19 positive patients from the district were admitted to the hospital.

Minister Sarma also reviewed the preparations for the diagnosis and treatment of the patients and asked the doctors to provide the best possible care to the patients. He further chaired a meeting with the officials of district administration at Golaghat Circuit House.

It may be mentioned here that a total of 16 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State so far and all of them were the attendees of the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.