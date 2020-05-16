Himanta Visits Kumarpara To oversee evacuation of COVID-19 patients

The state government is facing a daunting task to fight with the deadly COVID-19.

As part of ongoing measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Kumarpara this afternoon to monitor the evacuation of two new COVID-19 patients.

They were admitted to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in the city. The two patients were detected with the disease on Saturday. These two new cases are related to the Fancy Bazaar COVID-19 case in Guwahati.

Minister Sarma was accompanied by health officials and senior police officers of Kamrup (Metro) administration.

To oversee the evacuation of two new #COVID19 positive cases, I went to Kumarpara along with officials. They have been transferred to MMCH. Both the patients were asymptomatic, and were found through contact tracing. There is no need to fear. #AssamCares @nhm_assam pic.twitter.com/qAJVKGzmrz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 16, 2020

15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kamrup Metro on Wednesday. All are related to patient from Guwahati’s Fancy Bazaar, who tested positive recently, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Mungru Sahani, staying at Fancy Bazar’s Rajkamal Hotel had tested positive for COVID-19 following which, the boundary encircling the hotel was declared Containment Zone including MG Road in the north, Tarun Ram Phukan Road in the south, SACB Road in the east and the MS Road in the west.

