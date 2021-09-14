Hindi Diwas Celebrated Across the Country to Make the Language More Powerful

India is a land of unique culture with vibrant colours, rich traditions, beautiful landscapes and a variety of languages. Each state has its own regional language and Hindi is one such language which is known by all.

Hindi is the national language of India and being a national language it should be known by all but how many people learn Hindi or can speak in Hindi.

On Hindi Diwas celebrated across the country on September 14, people are wishing on this day but how many of us know or speak or can write in Hindi.

It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country was adopted as an official language of India. Hindi is written in the Devanagiri script and includes a large number of dialects, like Braj, Khari, Boli, Bundeli, Awadhi, Bagheli.

India has a maximum number of Hindi-speaking regions and stands as the fourth in the world after English, Spanish and Mandarin.

Although there are maximum numbers of Hindi-speaking regions in the country but there are still some areas or places where people don’t even have any idea of Hindi language. Being a national language, it should be known by all but who will take the responsibility is a big question.

Hindi in Educational Institutions

Being a national language, Hindi should be taught in the schools. There are schools which include the Hindi subject till Class VII or VIII after which the students are given an elective subject to choose in which most of the students choose to opt for their mother language. But instead of giving a chance to choose, it should be made compulsory in the schools till Class X so that students can learn or write even the basic language.

Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha

Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha is an organisation whose main goal is to improve Hindi literacy among the non-Hindi speaking people of South India. The headquarters are located at Thanikachalam Road, T. Nagar, Chennai.

The organisation was established by Mahatma Gandhi, who became the founder president of the Sabha, who held the post till his death. The sabha was inaugurated by Annie Besant on 17 June 1918. In 1964, the institution was recognised by the Indian Government as one of the Institutes of National Importance.

Examinations

Hindi could also be learnt as a special subject and it conducts with different levels of examinations. The examinations are:

Parichaya

Prathamic

Madhyama

Rashtrabasha

Praveshika

Visharadh Poorvardh

Visharadh Uttarardh

Praveen Poorvardh

Praveen Uttarardh

It also conducts examinations in typewriting and shorthand in Hindi.

Hindi Diwas Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extends greetings to the people on Hindi Diwas. In a tweet in Hindi Modi said, “To encourage the use of Hindi in daily life and highlight the contribution of writers and poets of this language, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished the people on the day. She wrote in a tweet, “On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, best wishes to all the countrymen and the linguists who are contributing towards the development of Hindi language.”

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur greets people on Hindi Diwas He appeals to people to take a pledge to do most of their work in Hindi and encourage others also to do the same.

HINDI DIWAS CELEBRATIONS

Hindi Diwas is observed in schools, colleges and other educational institutions. Poetry, debate, essay writing competitions are organised in institutes on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Apart from this, students perform plays written by some legendary writers in their schools and colleges.

At some places, book fairs are also organised where books written in Hindi are sold. Contemporary writers are sometimes present at these fairs to interact with readers and make them aware of the importance of this language.

Like last year, this time Hindi Diwas cannot be marked in educational institutions because of the prevailing COVID-19 situations. Schools on most part of the country have been closed due to the pandemic.

