Hindi is 3rd most spoken language: Ethnologue

The 22nd edition of the World Language Database Ethnologue has stated that Hindi is the 3rd most spoken language of the world in 2019 after English and Chinese Mandarin. According to Ethnologue, Hindi is the third most spoken language with 615 million speakers.

Also, Bangla has been ranked as the 7th most spoken language of the world with 228 million native speakers. The current round of the database covered 7,111 living languages in the world.

Ethnologue brings out a yearly database of living languages of the world since its establishment in 1951. There are 1,132 million speakers of English, while Chinese Mandarin is in the second position with 1,117 million speakers.

It may be mentioned here that Ethnologue also contains data on languages which have gone out of use in recent history. This edition lists 348 such languages.