‘Hizbul Mujahideen Trying To Re-Establish Base In North Kashmir’

Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) is trying to re-establish its base in north Kashmir, the Indian Army said to media outlets on Saturday.

The information comes in a day after three militants of the outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district.

Along with Deputy Inspector General of Police (North Kashmir Range) Muhammad Sulaiman Choudhary at Pattan, Commander 10 Sector of the Rashtriya Rifles of the Army Brigadier N K Mishra said, “It was after a long gap that militants belonging to the HM were killed in north Kashmir where, in the recent years, only the ultras from Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad had been neutralized”.

“The activity of the HM outfit was very less here (in north Kashmir). It seems that Hizbul is trying to re-establish its base in north Kashmir,” the Army officer said.

However, he said the security forces were alert and ready to foil all the plans of the outfit aimed at its revival in the north Kashmir, a PTI report said.

“If anyone (among the militants) wishes to join the mainstream, they are always welcome, but if anyone wants to become a terrorist, he will not be given any opportunity,” Brigadier Mishra said.