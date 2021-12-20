Hojai: 10-Month-Old Infant Burnt To Death in Massive Fire at Lanka

By Pratidin Bureau
In a tragic incident, a 10-month old infant was burnt to death in a massive fire at Lanka in Hojai district. The incident took place on Sunday night.

The fire broke out at one Hasanuddin Ahmed’s house when the 10-month old baby was burnt to death. The baby was the youngest child of Ahmed.

However, his two other children survived from the fire.

Meanwhile, the house of Ahmed has been completely gutted in the fire. According to reports, the fire broke out from the clay oven while cooking food.

The fire was later brought under control by the neighbours.

