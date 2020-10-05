Top StoriesNational

“How Dare He?” – BJP Leader On Manhandling Of Priyanka Gandhi

By Pratidin Bureau
Chitra Wagh, Maharashtra’s BJP vice president, has demanded “strict action” against a policeman who held Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi by her clothes at the Yamuna expressway while on her way to Hathras to meet the 20-year old woman’s family who was gang-raped and tortured last month.

“How dare a male police officer lay his hand on the clothes of a woman political leader!” – Ms Wagh took to her twitter handle and expressed displeasure on the incident, adding that police should be “mindful of their limits”.

Taking a swipe at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she urged him to take strict action against the policeman.

“Yogi Adityanath ji, who believes in the Indian culture, should take strict action against such police officials,” she said.

Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress supporters were on their way to meet the Hathras gang-rape victim’s family on Saturday when they were stopped by UP police and scuffles erupted between them. During the incident, a helmet-wearing policeman held Ms Gandhi by her kurta while a crowd surrounded them at the DND toll plaza.

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe lauded the BJP leader’s stand.

He said Ms Wagh, who quit the NCP to join the BJP last year, had stuck to her “sanskar” despite changing her party.

