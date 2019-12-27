HPC mill employees demand justice

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has directed the occupants of the residential quarters of the Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) owned mills to vacate the quarters by January 1, 2020. The order has put the employees of the Nagaon and Cachar paper mills in a difficult situation.

“We will not vacate our quarters until our dues, which among others include 36 months’ salary, are settled,” said an employee of the Nagaon paper mill. The employees of the mill also staged a massive protest on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the NCLT order was issued under Section 34 (3) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, after a hearing on November 25. The circular, issued by Kuldeep Verma on behalf of the liquidators, also debarred employees from entering the plant premises and that “permission to enter plant premises will require the approval of respective Plant Head, HR Head or the undersigned with immediate effect”.

The operations at Nagaon paper mill in Jagiroad stopped on March 13, 2017, while the production of the Cachar paper mill has been suspended since October 2015.

Three employees of Nagaon paper mill had allegedly committed suicide owing to financial distress after the mill had become non-functional. The plight of the employees and their families regarding education, medical facilities and other basic amenities hogged headlines several times.