Hrithik Roshan Appears Before Police For Impersonation Case

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday arrived at the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with his 2016 complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was sending fake e-mails to actress Kangana Ranaut.

As per reports, Roshan reached the commissioner’s office in south Mumbai around 11.45 am today and appeared before the Crime Intelligence Unit.

Hrithik was summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) on February 25 to appear before them today.

In December 2020, on Hrithik’s lawyer’s request, the case was transferred from the Cyber Cell to the CIU.

On the contrary, actress Kangana Ranaut claimed that it was Hrithik Roshan who provided the email id to her and she alleged that both have been conversing from the same id till 2014.

Roshan had also sent a legal notice to Kangana in 2016 after she referred to him as a ‘silly ex’ in one of her interviews.

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana have worked in Kites and Krrish 3.