HS Exams To Be Held From Feb 2021: AHSEC

Assam higher secondary examinations have been proposed to be conducted from the last week of February next year, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced today.

The process of online form fill-up for all categories of examinees such as Regular, Betterment Chance, Reappearance Scheme, Certain Subject, and other NIP candidates etc, will commence from November 1 to 30, 2020, an official statement from the council said.

Furthermore, the hard copies of the statements, fees payment challans etc, must be submitted to the Council by the institutions latest by December 15, this year, the statement added.

The council has directed all the institutions to make sure all the students have fill their online application forms for the upcoming examination.