HSLC/AHM Exam 2020: 36 Students Expelled

As many as 36 students have expelled for three years after the invigilator caught them red-handed adopting unfair means on the very first day of Assam High School leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) Exam on Monday. These two exams were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).

As per reports, 21 students from Dhubri, 5 students from the Hailakandi, 4 students from Nagaon, 3 students from Lakhimpur, 2 students from Darang and 1 student from Goalpara were expelled.

This year around 3, 58,739 students are appearing for the HSLC examination, while 9,707 candidates are appearing for the AHM examination in 860 different centers across the State.

It may be mentioned here that from this year onwards, any student found engaging in malpractice during examinations will be expelled for three years.

On the other hand, students and invigilators will not be allowed to carry a mobile phone or any electronic gadgets inside the halls. Also, the sealed question papers would be opened only in the examination hall by the invigilators in front of the candidates.