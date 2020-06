Sivasagar topped the merit list in the district wise performance.

Among the total of 11,023 candidates who had appeared in the matriculation examination from Sivasagar, 9,251 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 83.92 per cent.

As many 2860 secured first division, 3377 secured second division and 3014 secured third division. Nalbari came distant second with a pass percentage of 78.73 per cent. Darrang came third with a pass percentage of 74.35 per cent.