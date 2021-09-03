Huge Amount Of Drugs Seized In Morigaon

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
huge amount of drugs
Representative Image

The Assam Police have been continuing its operation against the illegal drugs in Assam and on Friday seized huge amount of drugs from Laharighat in Marigaon district.

The police have seized huge amount of narcotics in Tengaguri Kachari and arrested 2 in connection to the trafficking.

According to sources, the two arrested traffickers have been identified as Mazibur Rahman and Amir Hamza.

Related News

India’s Avani Lekhara 1st Woman to Win Two Paralympic Medals

Taliban Likely to Announce Government Today

Assam: NFR Special Parcel Trains To Operate Short Distance

New York Flash Flood Kills 44 in ‘Historic’…

The police have seized a total amount of Rs. 97,500 cash and 70 containers filled with narcotics on Friday.

Meanwhile, investigation is going on further in the case.

Also Read: Bokajan: Huge Cache of Arms Recovered, 4 Held

You might also like
National

Modi’s cabinet all set for oath-taking ceremony

National

Heavy rain alert issued for Mumbai

National

Arunachal Approves Credit-Linked Schemes To Boost Agriculture, Horticulture

Assam

Remembering Parag Kumar Das

Assam

SI Exam Scam: GHC Rejects Bail Plea of Alakesh Baishya

Assam

Manas National Park Opened for Tourists