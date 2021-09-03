Huge Amount Of Drugs Seized In Morigaon

The Assam Police have been continuing its operation against the illegal drugs in Assam and on Friday seized huge amount of drugs from Laharighat in Marigaon district.

The police have seized huge amount of narcotics in Tengaguri Kachari and arrested 2 in connection to the trafficking.

According to sources, the two arrested traffickers have been identified as Mazibur Rahman and Amir Hamza.

The police have seized a total amount of Rs. 97,500 cash and 70 containers filled with narcotics on Friday.

Meanwhile, investigation is going on further in the case.