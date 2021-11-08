NationalTop Stories

Manipur: Huge Cache Of Explosives Recovered Along Indo-Myanmar Border

By Pratidin Bureau
Over 282 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and other bomb-making items were recovered by troopers of Assam Rifles in Manipur on Monday.

The security forces deployed along the Indo-Myanmar border recovered the explosives during a routine patrolling earlier today.

As per reports, the patrolling party intercepted two bike-borne youths, who were allegedly trying to sneak into India from the Myanmar side on Sunday night.

The duo, in an attempt to escape, dropped three boxes in the jungles.

Later, upon searching, the IEDs were recovered.

In view of the same, security has been tightened along the border.

