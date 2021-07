Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In Manipur

Troopers of Assam Rifles on Sunday seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Kamjon village in Manipur which lies along the Indo-Myanmar border.

“In a well planned and executed operation, Chassad Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) recovered arms, ammunition, and other warlike stores along the Indo-Myanmar Border on 4 July,” the Inspector General of Assam Rifles said in a press release.

The cache includes two Smith and Wesson M & P AR 15/22 with four magazines, one AK 47 rifle with two magazines and 210 rounds, one M-16 rifle with a magazine, two grenades, one 9 mm pistol with 10 rounds, eight detonators and other warlike stores, the release informed.

The seized arms and warlike stores have been handed over to the Kamjong Police Station for further investigation.