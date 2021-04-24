Huge Cache Of Arms, Explosives Seized In Kokrajhar

Acting on specific information, troops of SSB along with Assam police seized a huge cache of arms and explosives in Kokrajhar’s Gossaigaon area late Friday.

As per a report, the said arms and explosives were supposed to be delivered to rebels of newly floated Bodo insurgent group NLFB.

The cache includes 87 galatine sticks, 200 detonators, two country-made rifles, three magazines of 9mm pistol, one Chinese grenade, two coils of safety fuse wire, one bundle of electric wire and four batteries besides utensils.

Search operations are currently underway.