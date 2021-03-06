Top StoriesRegional

Huge Cache Of Heroin, Cough Syrup Seized In Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
47

A huge cache of heroin and illegal cough syrup bottles were recovered from a rented house in Guwahati’s Hatigaon.

Hatigaon police and Crime branch conducted the raid based on specific inputs. As per reports, the house belonged to one Ramijuddin.

The seized items include two packets of heroin weighing 26 grams, 5 kg WY tablets ( which approximately costs Rs. 2.5 lakhs), 6 bottles of cough syrup, 6 mobile handsets, one scooter (Honda Activa B/R/No .AS 01 / DF 8714) and Rs 9200 in cash from the culprit. 

Four persons namely Mohashin Khan (32), Md. Mustaqeen (23), Wm Talha (18) and Ramijuddin (32) have been arrested in connection to the same. According to the police, all four accused are from Manipur.

