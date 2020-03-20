I am Happy to Execute 4 Rapists: Pawan Jallad

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were hanged to death on Friday morning. Hangman Pawan Jallad, who broke his grandfather’s record, expressed happiness after hanging the four rapists.

Following the execution, Jallad left for Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut amid tight security.

Hanging the rapists, Jallad said, “For the first time I am happy to execute four convicts. I had been waiting for this day for long. I thank God and the Tihar jail administration.”

The Tihar jail administration has chosen Pawan to hang the four convicts of Nirbhaya as he is the only certified hangman in Uttar Pradesh, attached to Meerut Jail and gets a monthly salary of Rs. 3000.

Pawan witnessed hanging since he was an adolescent. His grandfather Laxman and father Kallu were assigned the job of executing Indira Gandhi’s assassins in 1989 and he took over after their passing away. Kallu hanged dreaded criminals Ranga and Billa too.

Pawan was among a very few officially registered professional hangmen in India.

Tihar Jail authorities have procured a set of eight Manila ropes, one each of which would be used for the hanging while the other would be kept on standby.

According to jail sources, Jallad would be paid at least Rs. 20,000 for each of the hangings.