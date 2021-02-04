“I Still Stand With Farmers”: Greta Thunberg On Delhi Police’s FIR

Delhi police cyber cell on Thursday has registered an FIR against climate change activist Greta Thunberg to investigate an alleged international conspiracy related to the farmers protests and Republic Day violence.

Soon after the news flashed, Ms. Thunberg on Thursday tweeted: “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest”

The officer said that based on the content of the toolkit which Thunberg shared but later deleted, a FIR under IPC section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered.

In her first tweet, posted on Wednesday, Thunberg wrote: “We stand in solidarity with the farmers protest in India”. In another tweet on Thursday, she wrote: “Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help”. It was deleted reportedly due to outdated content.

After comments made by Rihanna and Thunberg, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, saying, “Yet, it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India’s Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital.”

“Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere,” the MEA said.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” MEA said in the statement.