IAF Officer Stabbed In Guwahati Pub

In a shocking incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was stabbed by an unidentified individual at a pub in Guwahati on December 13 (Sunday).

As per reports, the incident happened at ‘Nuts and Brew’ located in GS road. The officer and his friends had an argument with some other people in the pub. Upon coming out of the pub to leave for home, the officer was stabbed with a knife by an unknown man.

He was later shifted to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He is currently stable and out of danger.

While the culprit has not been apprehended yet, the investigation is well underway and police have assured that he will be arrested as soon as possible.

