IAF salutes COVID-19 warriors in Guwahati

The Indian Air Force conducted a fly-past over Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Sunday to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all other frontline COVID-19 warriors.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters also showered flower petals on GMCH, which is treating COVID-19 patients from different parts of the Northeast. The aerial salute to Corona-warriors took place at around 11 AM.

Similarly, an IAF band visited the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati and played tunes outside the hospitals in an expression of gratitude to the warriors.