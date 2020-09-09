NationalTop Stories

IAF To Induct Rafale Aircraft

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will formally induct the Rafale aircraft on Thursday at Air Force Station in Ambala.

The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the “Golden Arrows”, an ANI report stated.

The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly will be the chief guests for the event, it said.

Furthermore, important delegates from both India and France will be present during the ceremony. The Indian and French delegation will have a bilateral meeting as well, the report said.

At Ambala the program will include the ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’, Air Display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by ‘Sarang Aerobatic Team’. A traditional water cannon salute will be given to the Rafale aircraft. The programme will culminate with the ceremonial induction of Rafale aircraft to 17 Squadron.
After the ceremonial events, the report added.

