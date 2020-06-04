Top StoriesNationalRegional

IAS officer from Assam-Meghalaya cadre appointed as Minister (Eco), Embassy of India, Washington

In yet another high profile exit from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), IAS officer of 1993 batch and Assam and Meghalaya cadre, Ravi Kota has been made Minister (Economic) in the Embassy of India in Washington DC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Private Secretary Rajeev Topno, a 1996 batch IAS from Gujarat cadre, has been appointed as Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of the World Bank in Washington DC.

Mr. Topno has been the Prime Minister’s private secretary since 2014. He was appointed in the PMO in 2009 during the UPA regime.

Another officer who served in the PMO as Joint Secretary, Brajendra Navnit, a 1999 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, has been sent to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India (PRI). He will be based in Geneva, where the WTO is headquartered.

Their appointments is among the string of foreign assignment appointments carried out by the Central administration.

