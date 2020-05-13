ICC Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar: Read Why

Shoaib Akhtar is known to make controversial statements and grab the limelight, either on social media or on his YouTube channel.

Hours after former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took to social media and tweeted that he could dismiss Australian skipper Steve Smith on the fourth delivery, the International Cricket Council (ICC) replied to his post with a savage response.

Akhtar took to his personal handle and responded to a tweet by ESPNcricinfo saying, “Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and I can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol,” Akhtar tweeted.

To which, ICC responded with a series of images and trolled the former Pakistan pacer. In the post, ICC has an image of Michael Jordan looking down as if he is reading something, followed by the second image which is a screenshot of Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet. Then, the third image of Michael Jordan catches all the attention, where he is seen laughing away.

This post has left fans smiling while other shared videos of Akhtar being hit for boundaries by various batsmen during his playing days.