ICC Women’s World Cup To Kick Off In March 2022

2022 ICC Women’s World Cup will kick start on March 4 in New Zealand, International Cricket Council announced the revised schedule on Tuesday.

The 50-over world cup was slated to be held in 2021 but has been rescheduled to 2022 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The final match is set to be played on April 3.

The 8-team 31 matches tournament will be held in 6 cities. New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa, and India have already qualified for the World Cup.

🔷 An opening match at the Bay Oval in Tauranga 👀

🔷 A Trans-Tasman show at the Basin Reserve 🇳🇿 🇦🇺

🔷 Final under lights at the Hagley Oval 🏟️



The schedule for the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup has been announced 📢 — ICC (@ICC) December 15, 2020

The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament which is set to take place from June 26-10 July 2021 in Sri Lanka, the council said.

“The ICC has made a long-term commitment to elevating women’s cricket as part of our strategy to grow and develop the global game,” Manu Sawhney, the ICC CEO, said in a statement. “We are extremely proud of the significant progress we have made in increasing prize money for ICC events over the last few years, with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand having $NZD5.5 million dollars available in prize money, an increase of almost 60% on 2017 and more than 1000% compared to 2013.”