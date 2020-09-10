Top StoriesHealthNational

ICMR Study ‘Questions’ Plasma Therapy

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
Casting further doubts upon the efficacy of Plasma therapy as a deterrent to COVID-19, an ICMR study published in MedRxiv, a preprint server for health sciences, suggests that that Convalescent Plasma doesn’t have a connection with mortality reduction or progression to severe disease among moderately-ill Covid-19 patients.

However, the study is reportedly yet to be peer-reviewed.

As reported by The Indian Express, the trials of ICMR’s plasma therapy study, PLACID – the first and largest randomised control trial to be completed in the world – indicate that there was no difference in the “28-day mortality or progression to severe disease among moderately-ill Covid-19 patients treated with convalescent plasma along with basic standard care compared to basic standard care alone.”

It must, however, be noted that the use of Plasma Therapy as a treatment for COVID-19 has been approved for off-label use in India, along with other countries.

Assam also has resorted to the Plasma therapy as a treatment for COVID-19. The state government has been appealing to the COVID-19 recovered patients to donate Plasma.

