IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains In South Bengal Today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) who issued a red alert for very heavy rains in some districts of south Bengal for Tuesday and Wednesday as a low-pressure system has developed over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal, in a latest development has stated, that an intense downpour will continue in parts of the state.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the national weather agency stated an intense spell of rain accompanied with gutsy wind will continue in parts of the southern districts including the capital city of Kolkata.

:Intense spell of rain accompanied with gusty wind likely to continue over Kolkata, North & South 24 Pargans, East & West Midnapur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, East & West Midnapur, East, West Bardhaman, Birbhum districts of West Bengal during next 3-4 hours: IMD Kolkata,” the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, in South 24 Parganas, one of the three coastal districts in Bengal, more than 35,000 people were evacuated from low lying areas.

However, Bengal didn’t have to bear the direct brunt of cyclone Gulab which hit Andhra on September 26. The IMD however had predicted that a cyclone circulation would develop over the sea around September 27 which could trigger a low-pressure system bringing heavy to very heavy rain in south Bengal.