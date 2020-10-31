IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across NE States

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorms and lightning is likely to hit the northeastern states during the next two days starting from Saturday.

According to the weather agency, isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning is very likely to occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next two days.

Meanwhile, isolated very heavy rain is likely to happen across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today, it said.

Related News

Typhoon Goni: Philippines Asks 2 Lakhs To Evacuate

Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Blockade Enters 4th day

JEE Exam Scam: One More Held

Nagaland: One Held For Fund Conduit

“Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) very likely over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal on 31 October and over Northeast & adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal on 01 November 2020. Fishermen are advised not to venture into this area,” it further said.

You might also like
Regional

Adani Group wins bid for Guwahati airport

Regional

Twist in Biswanath Chariali beef case

National

‘Train 18’ hits tracks for trial run

Regional

One held for extortion from Beltola

Regional

AU celebrates Bhogali Bihu against all odds

Regional

Arms recovered in Manipur missing arms case

Comments
Loading...