In a First After Boundary Row, Nepal PM Calls Modi

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli today called PM Modi to extend his greetings on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Interestingly, it was the first telephonic conversation between the two country heads after the bilateral ties got strained over the Kalapani and Lipulekh boundary issue.

During the 11-minute-long telephonic conversation, Oli, besides greeting the Indians on the red letter day, also congratulated Modi on India’s election as a non-permanent member at the UN Security Council.

Confirming the conversation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, “The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime Minister offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard.”

Earlier before the conversation, Oli had also taken to twitter to wish PM Modi on India’s Independence Day.

Oli had twitted, “Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India.”