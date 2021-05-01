Top StoriesNational

In Highest-Ever Surge, India Reports Over 4 Lakh Covid Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
India has crossed a grim milestone as many as 4,01,993 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,91,64,969, said the Union health ministry on Saturday.

“The central government on Friday expressed concern that many states are not only recording a higher peak of coronavirus cases than in September last year but also seeing a high growth trajectory”, the Mint reported.

The daily fatalities saw a surge as well in the last 24 hours as 3,523 more people succumbed to the disease. The death toll due to Covid-19 in India has reached 2,11,853.

Meanwhile, 2,99,988 people were discharged from various hospitals across the country in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,56,84,406.

