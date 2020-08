Assam’s MP Gaurav Gogoi is one of the five-member committee formed by the Indian National Congress (INC) formed to discuss and formulate the party’s stand on key ordinances promulgated by the central government, a statement by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

The committee has former finance minister P Chidambaram, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh, besides Amar Singh and Gogoi as its members. Jairam Ramesh will be the convenor.