Top StoriesNationalSports

Ind beat SL by 78 runs, win series 2-0

By Pratidin Bureau
85

India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the three-match series 2-0 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Sent into bat, India rode on K L Rahul (54 off 36) and Shikhar Dhawan’s (52 off 36) 97-run opening stand to post a challenging 201 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Navdeep Saini picked up 3 wickets while Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar picked up 2 each as Sri Lanka were shot out for 123 in just 15.5 overs.

The first match of the series was washed out in Guwahati without a ball being bowled.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Mohammedan SC lift Bodoland Martyrs Gold Cup title

Regional

Heavy rains block routes connecting Lumding and Silchar

Regional

Teacher recruitment process raises eyebrows

National

Delhi to Return with Odd-Even Rule Post Diwali

Top Stories

Kerala CM Writes To 11 CMs Over CAA

Regional

NE Bandh: NF Railway Cancel/Short Terminates Trains

Comments
Loading...