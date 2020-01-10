Ind beat SL by 78 runs, win series 2-0

India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the three-match series 2-0 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Sent into bat, India rode on K L Rahul (54 off 36) and Shikhar Dhawan’s (52 off 36) 97-run opening stand to post a challenging 201 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Navdeep Saini picked up 3 wickets while Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar picked up 2 each as Sri Lanka were shot out for 123 in just 15.5 overs.

The first match of the series was washed out in Guwahati without a ball being bowled.