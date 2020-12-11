India-Bangladesh Railway Line To Be Reopened After 55 Years

In a major development, the India-Bangladesh cross-border railway line is all set to be relaunched after 55 years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Both the prime ministers will inaugurate the same through a virtual programme scheduled to be held on December 17 (Thursday).

As per reports, the railway route, which will be between West Bengal’s Haldibari and Chilahati in Bangladesh, has remained non-functional since 1965. With the relaunch, both the countries will be able to travel to and fro crossing the international border.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Haldibari-Chilahati rail route on December 17,” Northeast Frontier Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Subhanan Chanda said in a statement.

He added that a goods train will run from Chilahati to Haldibari to mark the opening of the route.