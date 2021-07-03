NationalTop StoriesWorld

India-B’desh Border: 6 Checkposts To Remain Open 3 Days A Week

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Keeping in view the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, six border checkposts along with India-Bangladesh borders will be open thrice a week for the movement of people.

The checkposts along the 4,096km border between the two countries will be open on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

As per reports, people travelling from India to Bangladesh need to carry a no objection certificate (NOC), Covid negative report and a quick response code with 72-hour validity would be mandatorily required.

The Bangladeshi nationals whose visa period would expire within 15 days have been advised to return to the country.

However, Bangladeshi citizens, including students, who have a long-term visa can stay in India, following all the Covid safety guidelines, the report stated

The official said that the Bangladesh government had earlier prohibited the travel of foreigners by air, waterways, or rail to Bangladesh and the normal movement of people between the two countries since March last year, but allowed the trade to continue, as usual, adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

