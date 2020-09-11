India Concerned Over Massing of Chinese Troops

India reportedly underscored its “strong concern at the massing of Chinese troops with equipment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)” at the meeting between the foreign ministers of both the countries in Moscow on Friday evening.

As per a NDTV report, the Indian side reportedly told the Chinese side that “the provocative behavior of Chinese frontline troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC also showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols.”

It was further said that “Indian troops “scrupulously followed all agreements and protocols”, besides adding that “the presence of such large concentration of (Chinese) troops was not in accordance with the 1993 and 1996 agreements and created flash points along the LAC. The Chinese side has not provided a credible explanation for this deployment.”

“The immediate task is to prevent any untoward incident in the future, and to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry reportedly said after the meeting that “it is important to move back all personnel and equipment that have trespassed”.