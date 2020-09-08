India Gets Offer For Russian Vaccine Trial

The Indian government is likely to consider the request of the Russian government for conducting the phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V COVID vaccine in the country, an ANI report stated.

The Centre might also manufacture the vaccine in the country, said Dr VK Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog.

The outcome of discussions on the offer was expected soon, he added.

The Indian government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement, he was quoted saying in the ANI report.

Dr Paul heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.

The Sputnik V vaccine is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials in Russia.

Meanwhile, in India, three vaccines are already undergoing clinical trials, including the Oxford vaccine, the report added.