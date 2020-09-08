Top StoriesNational

India Gets Offer For Russian Vaccine Trial

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: AFP
180

The Indian government is likely to consider the request of the Russian government for conducting the phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V COVID vaccine in the country, an ANI report stated.

The Centre might also manufacture the vaccine in the country, said Dr VK Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog.

The outcome of discussions on the offer was expected soon, he added.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Assam COVID Recovery Count Crosses One Lakh Milestone

2570 New COVID Cases Detected In Assam

Assam COVID19: Eight More Succumb Today

The Indian government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement, he was quoted saying in the ANI report.

Dr Paul heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.

The Sputnik V vaccine is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials in Russia.

Meanwhile, in India, three vaccines are already undergoing clinical trials, including the Oxford vaccine, the report added.

You might also like
National

Committee set up to probe into Varanasi flyover collapse starts inquiry

National

What did Amit Shah say about Himanta?

Regional

Former Arunachal Governor R D Pradhan No More

National

Karnataka MLAs slept inside Assembly, Friday big day

Top Stories

Modi-Abe summit: Japanese security team arrives in Guwahati

Pratidin Exclusive

Assam’s Directorate of Official Languages to be shut down

Comments
Loading...