India Has Capacity To Deal Coronavirus Pandemic: WHO

Michael J Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said that India has a tremendous capacity to deal with the coronavirus outbreak situation as it has experience of eradicating two pandemics, namely small-pox and polio.

“There is a need in the number of labs where a surge is seen. India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly and densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox, and polio so India has a tremendous capacity,” J Ryan said during a daily press brief on COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are no easy answers. It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before,” he added.