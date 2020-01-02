India: Highest New Born on New Year’s Day with 67,385

According to data released by UNICEF, India recorded the highest number of babies born globally on New Year’s Day on Wednesday.

As per the data, out of the estimated 392,078 babies born around the world, 67,385 babies were born in India on January 1.

India was followed by China (46,299), Nigeria (26,039), Pakistan (16,787), Indonesia (13,020) and the United States of America (10,452) among others.

Indian babies accounted for 17 percent of the estimated 3,92,078 babies that were born globally on New Year’s Day.

According to a report of UNICEF said earlier that Fiji in the Pacific will most likely to deliver 2020’s first baby, and the US, it’s last.

Each January, UNICEF celebrates babies born on New Year’s Day as they marked the day as an auspicious day for childbirth around the world. Babies born day shared their birthday with global icons like famous physicist Satyendra Nath Bose born on January 1, 1894, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan born on January 1, 1979.

Meanwhile according to reports, in 2018, 2.5 million newborns died in just their first month of life; about a third of them on the first day of life. Among those children, most died from preventable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery and infections like sepsis. In addition, more than 2.5 million babies are born dead each year.

Over the past three decades, the world has seen remarkable progress in child survival, cutting the number of children worldwide who die before their fifth birthday by more than half. But there has been slower progress for newborns. Babies dying in the first month accounted for 47 percent of all deaths among children under five in 2018, up from 40 percent in 1990.