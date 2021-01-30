India: Over 35 Lakh Beneficiaries Take COVID-19 Jabs

Over 35 lakh beneficiaries have taken the COVID-19 vaccine in the country till now with 5,70,000 jabs conducted in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 35,00,027 beneficiaries, the highest number of 4,63,793 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,24,973 in Rajasthan, 3,07,891 in Karnataka and 2,61,320 in Maharashtra, the ministry said.

The ministry said in the last 24 hours, 5,71,974 people were vaccinated across 10,809 sessions, while a total of 63,687 sessions have been conducted.

“India’s total active caseload has dropped to less than 1.7 lakh (1,69,824). The active caseload now consists of less than 1.6 per cent (just 1.58 per cent) of India’s total positive cases,” it said.