India Overtakes USA in COVID-19 Recoveries

India overtook USA today in terms of total number of recoveries from COVID-19.

This was informed by a press release issued by PIB that read: “In a landmark global achievement, India has overtaken the USA and become the top country in terms of global Covid-19 recoveries.”

The press release further said that “India has reported the highest number of total recoveries with more than 42 lakh [42,08,431] Covid patients recovered and discharged.”

“A total of 42,08,43 recoveries have been recorded…90 per cent of the new recovered cases are being reported from 16 States/UTs,” the release added.

According to the release, India now accounts for almost 19% of the global COVID-19 recoveries.