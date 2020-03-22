India records 6th coronavirus death

The death toll due to the COVID-19 in India has increased to 6 after two men reportedly died in Mumbai and Bihar on Sunday. A 63-year-old man tested positive for novel Coronavirus expired in Mumbai, while the identity of the deceased in Bihar is yet to be ascertained.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today stated that the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 324.

Meanwhile, people across the country are observing for the nationwide ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday from 7 am and 9 pm. This has also been seen as a pilot for a broader lockdown that can be imposed if the spread continues unabated.