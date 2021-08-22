India Records Lowest Covid-19 Active Cases In 152 Days

India on Sunday reported 30,948 infections taking the active caseload to 3,53,398 with a positivity rate of 1.09 per cent. The active cases tally has been the lowest in the last 152 days of the second wave of pandemic.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.57 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,24,234. The death toll has climbed to 4,34,367 with 403 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

A reduction of 7,942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,85,681 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 50,62,56,239.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,16,36,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the one-crore mark on December 19, last year. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.



Cumulatively, 58.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning.