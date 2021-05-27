India Registers 2,11,298 Fresh Cases of COVID-19 in 24 Hours

India on Thursday reported 2,11,298 fresh cases of COVID-19, according to the Union Health Ministry. “As many as 2,11,298 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,73,69,093,” the Union Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 24,19,907 active cases across the country, while 2,46,33,951 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,83,135 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

This marks a slight increase in the newly reported COVID infections as the number stood at 2.08 lakh in the previous 24 hours period. The new fatalities in the same duration, however, have gone down as 3,847 more people succumbed to the disease. The number stood at 4,157 on Wednesday.

The cumulative death toll in the country now stands at 3,15,235.

India on Wednesday reported 2,08,921 COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll also climbed to 3,11,388 with 4,157 fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 22,17,320 tests, the highest in a day, were conducted on Tuesday taking the cumulative number so far in the country to 33,48,11,496, while the daily positivity declined to 9.42 percent, the ministry said.

This was the second day in a row that the case positivity rate has remained below 10 percent, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 11.45 percent.

India has so far tested 33,69,69,352 samples for Covid-19 until 26 May, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Out of these, 21,57,857 samples were tested on Wednesday, a slight decline as compared to the day before when the number stood at 22,17,320.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities or preexisting health conditions.

