India Registers Over 3.46 Lakh New Covid Cases, 2,624 Deaths

As India faces the second wave of coronavirus, the nation on Saturday recorded yet another record Covid spike with 3,46,786 new coronavirus cases and 2,624 deaths.

The total active caseload of the country stood at 25, 52, 940, while, the total deaths have touched 1,89,544.

As of today the total tally of the state has mounted to 13, 83, 79, 832 cases.

New Delhi on Friday recorded its highest ever death toll with 348 Covid-19 related deaths and 24,331 new coronavirus cases. Maharashtra too saw a record spike in the death toll with 773 covid deaths. The state, another among the worst hit, saw 66,836 new cases.

Arunachal Pradesh has the least number of recorded active Covid cases of 453.