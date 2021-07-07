India Sees A Slight Rise in COVID-19 with 43,733 New Cases

India registered an increase of over 9,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 43,733 new cases on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. An increase of 9,003 cases has been reported when 34,703 new cases were recorded on Tuesday.

India also registered 930 deaths in the last 24 hours. Between Monday and Tuesday, the country recorded 553 deaths.

The top five states which registered maximum cases are Kerala with 14,373 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 8,418 cases, Tamil Nadu with 3,479 cases, Karnataka with 3,104 cases, and Andhra Pradesh with 3,042 cases.

At least 74.14 percent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 32.87 percent of the new cases.

Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (395), followed by Kerala with 142 daily deaths.

A total of 47,240 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 2,97,99,534 across the country.

The country’s active caseload now stands at 4,59,920. In the last 24 hours, active cases declined by 4,437.

India has administered a total of 36,05,998 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 36,13,23,548.

